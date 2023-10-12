Home

News

Batla House Encounter: Delhi High Court Commutes Ariz Khan’s Death Penalty

Batla House Encounter: Delhi High Court Commutes Ariz Khan’s Death Penalty

In the Batla House Encounter, Delhi High Court has finally given its verdict and has commuted Ariz Khan's death penalty to life sentence.

Batla House Encounter Delhi HC Commutes Ariz Khan's Death Penalty

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court was scheduled to pass judgment on Thursday on confirmation of the death penalty awarded to Ariz Khan who was convicted by the Saket District Court for the murder of Delhi Police Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma, more popularly known as the Batla House Encounter. The verdict has been given and the Delhi High Court has commuted the death penalty awarded to Ariz Khan, to life imprisonment. Khan was sentenced to death penalty by trial court for the murder of Delhi Police Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma. The verdict was reserved on August 18, 2023 and has been pronounced by the bench of Justice Siddharth Mridul and Justice Amit Sharma.

Trending Now

Accused Ariz Khan Was Awarded Death Sentence

In March 2021, the trial court awarded Ariz Khan a death sentence in the matter. Another convict Shahzad was awarded a life sentence. Later both convicted had challenged their conviction and sentence. Shahzad, however, died in jail during the pendency of the appeals and the proceedings against him were abated. While arguing for the state the additional public prosecutor (APP) Rajesh Mahajan submitted that the convicts were present in the flat at the time of Batla house encounter. He also submitted that it is a case of murder of a police officer while discharging his lawful duty and this crime shook the conscience of the society. It is the rarest of rare cases. Both Shahzad Ahmed and Ariz Khan deserved the death sentence.

You may like to read

There is sufficient evidence and statement of witness to this effect. He also argued that there was no chance of reform of Ariz Khan. A trial court had convicted and sentenced him to life imprisonment for the murder of Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma, who was leading the police team during the Batla House encounter. It was alleged that the terrorists opened fire at Delhi Police personnel.

According to Delhi police Shahzad and Ariz had escaped from the spot and were arrested later. Later, convict Ariz Khan was arrested and a supplementary charge sheet was filed against him. After the trial, the court held him guilty and awarded death sentence. The team of special cell of Delhi Police had reached in the Batla House area on inputs to nab the Indian Mujahideen operatives who were involved in the serial blast of September 13, 2008 in Delhi.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES