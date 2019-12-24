New Delhi: Cricket icons Sunil Gavaskar and Sachin Tendulkar on Tuesday met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at his residence ‘Matoshree’ in suburban Bandra, stated news agency PTI quoting sources. Notably, it was a ‘courtesy call’ by the two batting legends, informed the sources.

Thackeray was sworn in as the chief minister of Maharashtra on November 28 this year after his party Shiv Sena forged an alliance with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

The Shiv Sena fought the October 21 state Assembly polls in alliance with the BJP. However, it parted ways with the BJP after the elections results over the issue of sharing the chief ministerial post. The Sena later got into an alliance with ideological rivals Congress and NCP to form the MVA government.

(With inputs from PTI)