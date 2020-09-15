New Delhi: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday asserted that the ‘battle against COVID-19 fight is far from over’. Briefing the lawmakers in Rajya Sabha, the health minister assured that the government is taking all necessary measuresto prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus in India. Also Read - India's COVID-19 Tally Crosses 49 Lakh-Mark With 83,809 New Cases, Death Toll Goes Beyond 80K

Harsh Vardhan said that COVID-19 fatality and recovery rates stand at 1.67% and 77.65% respectively. Furthermore, he reiterated that India has been able to limit its cases and death per million to 3,320 cases per million and 55 deaths per million which is one of the lowest in the world.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus tally in the country crossed 49 lakh-mark with 83,809 new cases. The death toll, on the other hand, rose to 80,776 with 1,054 more people succumbing to the virus.

With this, India now has a toll that is barely 5,000 short of total COVID-19 cases reported in China, the ground zero of the virus that turned into a pandemic since the first case was reported in Wuhan in December 2019.