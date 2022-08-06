New Delhi: Opposition candidate for Vice Presidential Election Margaret Alva on Saturday congratulated Jagdeep Dhankhar on being elected as India’s new Vice President and said the election is over but the battle for protecting Constitution, strengthening democracy and restoring the dignity of Parliament will continue.Also Read - Jagdeep Dhankar Wins Vice Presidential Election, Will Take Oath on Aug 11

"It is my belief that by doing so, these parties and their leaders have damaged their own credibility. This election is over. The battle for protecting our Constitution, strengthening our democracy & restoring the dignity of Parliament, will continue. Jai Hind," she said in a series of tweets.

She also thanked all the leaders of the Opposition and MPs from across parties who voted for her in this election.

“Congratulations to Dhankhar on being elected Vice President! I would like to thank all the leaders of the Opposition, and MPs from across parties who voted for me in this election. Also, all the volunteers for their selfless service during our short but intense campaign,” she said in a tweet.

Former West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was on Saturday elected as India’s new Vice President. He got 528 votes against opposition candidate Margaret Alva who got 182 votes.

Lok Sabha Secretary General Utpal Kumar Singh, who was the presiding officer for the 16th Vice Presidential election, said that of the 780 MPs eligible to cast votes, 725 MPs cast their vote. Fifteen votes were found invalid and 710 votes were valid.

The polling to elect the new vice president began at 10 am today and concluded at 5 pm. The counting of votes began after 6 pm.

The next Vice-President of the country will take the oath of office on August 11, a day after the term of the incumbent Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu ends.

Dhankhar was appointed as the Governor of West Bengal in 2019. He resigned from the post of West Bengal Governor on July 17 after his name was announced as the vice Presidential candidate of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).