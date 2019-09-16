Chennai: After Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan on Monday opposed the idea of one nation, one language, which was recently endorsed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Hindi Diwas.

In a video message on Twitter, Haasan remembers, “The unity and diversity is a promise we made when we made India into a republic.”

Snubbing Shah for his view on the need for the Hindi language to unify India, Haasan asserts, “No Shah, Sultan or Samrat can suddenly break that promise. We respect all languages but our mother language will always be Tamil. Jallikattu was just a protest. The battle for our language will be exponentially bigger than that,” Kamal Haasan says forcefully.”

“Most of the Nation happily sings their National Anthem in Bengali with pride and will continue to do so. The reason is the poet who wrote the National Anthem gave due respect to all languages and culture within the Anthem. And hence, it became our Anthem,” he adds.

In a veiled attack on the Centre, Kamal Haasan says, “Do not make an inclusive India into an exclusive one. All will suffer because of such short-sighted folly.”

Now you are constrained to prove to us that India will continue to be a free country. You must consult the people before you make a new law or a new scheme. pic.twitter.com/u0De38bzk0 — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) September 16, 2019

It must be noted that Amit Shah had on Saturday emphasised for Hindi as a common language for the country. Following which, a host of politicians criticised Shah for his views.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan had on Sunday hit out at Amit Shah over the same, terming his statement as “a war cry” against the mother tongues of non-Hindi speakers.

“India’s strength is its ability to embrace diversity. Sangh Parivar must relinquish divisive policies. They must realize that people can see through the ploy, that this is an attempt to divert attention from the real problems,” Vijayan had tweeted.