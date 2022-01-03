New Delhi: More than 37 lakh teenagers in 15-17 age group have been administered the first dose of COVID-19 jab on the first day after vaccination drive was rolled out for the young adult age group on Monday. According to data available on CoWIN portal, a total of 37,84,212 teenagers in 15-17 age group were vaccinated till 7pm.Also Read - Covid Vaccination For 15-18 Age Group Starts Today, Nearly 6.80 Lakh Teens Registered On CoWIN So Far | Key Points

Amid the surge in Omicron cases in India and across the globe, the Centre on Monday rolled out Covid vaccination for teenagers aged 15-18. According to official estimates, there are approximately 10 crore teenagers in India in 15 to 18 years age group.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 25 announced that India will start Covid-19 vaccination for teenagers between 15-18 years of age from January 3. On January 1, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had requested people to register eligible teenagers in their families. Taking to Twitter, he said: "On the occasion of New Year, registration is being started on the CoWIN portal for immunisation of children against Covid-19 in the age group of 15 to 18 years from today. I request the family members to register the eligible children for vaccination."

To avoid mixing-up of Covid vaccines for teenagers and adults during administration, Centre also advised states and Union territories to make separate Covid vaccination centres (CVCs), separate session sites, separate queue (if adult vaccination is going on at the same centre) and separate immunisation team (if at same session site) for adults and teenagers.

COVID vaccination for teenagers: Top points to know