BBC Documentary Row: What Happened at JNU? 10 Points

BBC Documentary Row: Power cut at JNU

BBC Documentary on PM Modi: The prestigious Jawaharlal University is in limelight again as high drama ensued at the campus during the screening of a BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The students claimed that the university administration snapped off the electricity supply and internet services to block the screening of the documentary film. Moreover, they alleged that they were attacked with stones while watching the controversial series- a claim denied by Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest), Manoj C. When asked about the incident, the DCP said, “I repeat again no such incident has been reported to us so far.”

The varsity administration, in a stern warning, told the students that disciplinary action may be initiated as per the university rules if anyone screens the documentary. Despite the warning, a section of students under the banner of JNUSU had distributed pamphlets for the screening of the documentary at 9 PM on Tuesday. The varsity claimed that no prior permission was sought from the JNU administration for the screening of the documentary. The JNU administration was of the view that “such unauthorised activities on the campus may disturb peace and harmony” at the university. ABVP’s JNU unit president Rohit Kumar said the students’ body “welcomes the instructions to stop the screening of the documentary”. Left wing supporters claimed that students of ABVP pelted stones at them. “Neither me nor any of our members are involved in this incident,” said ABVP’s JNU unit president Rohit Kumar. As the situation turned uglu, administration suspended internet service and cut off electricity connection. After the blackout, the students went to cafeteria inside the campus, where they watched the documentary on their cellphones and laptops, after which stones were allegedly pelted on them. Later the students, the students headed towards police station and held a protest there. After a while, the protest was called off as the police assured them that they will look into the matter.

What Is The BBC Documentary About?

We have not seen the documentary as yet, but it is being said that the 59-minute documentary highlights the 2002 Gujarat riots. The government has termed the BBC documentary propaganda against PM Modi and India.