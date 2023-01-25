Home

BBC Documentary Row: AK Antony’s Son Quits Congress, Day After Criticising Controversial Series

AK Antony's son resigns from all Congress posts. His resignation comes a day after he was asked to take down his statement criticising the controversial BBC documetary on PM Modi.

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing controversy over a BBC documentary on PM Narendra Modi senior Congress leader AK Antony’s son Anil Antony has quit Congress. His resignation comes a day after he was asked to take down his statement criticising the controversial series. For the unversed, he was the national coordinator of the Congress’ social media cell.

In the resignation letter Anil said: “Considering the events from yesterday, I believe it would be appropriate for me to leave all my roles in the Congress – as the Convener of KPCC Digital Media, and as the National Co-coordinator of AICC Social Media and Digital Communications Cell.”

“I am sure that I have my own unique strengths which could have enabled me to contribute very effectively to the party in several ways. However, by now I have been made well aware that you, your colleagues, and the coterie around the leadership are only keen to work with a bunch of sycophants and chamchas, who would unquestionably be at your beck and call. This has become the lone criterion of merit. Sadly, we don’t have much common ground,” the letter added.

“I have resigned from my roles in @incindia @INCKerala.Intolerant calls to retract a tweet, by those fighting for free speech. I refused. @facebook wall of hate/abuses by ones supporting a trek to promote love! Hypocrisy thy name is! Life goes on”, Antony tweeted.

I have resigned from my roles in @incindia @INCKerala.Intolerant calls to retract a tweet,by those fighting for free speech.I refused. @facebook wall of hate/abuses by ones supporting a trek to promote love! Hypocrisy thy name is! Life goes on. Redacted resignation letter below. pic.twitter.com/0i8QpNIoXW — Anil K Antony (@anilkantony) January 25, 2023

Anil K Antony’s Statement on BBC Documentary

While the Congress had targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the documentary, Anil K Antony, has lambasted the BBC, calling it a state-sponsored channel with a long history of prejudices against India.

Despite large differences with BJP, I think those in 🇮🇳 placing views of BBC, a 🇬🇧 state sponsored channel with a long history of 🇮🇳 prejudices,and of Jack Straw, the brain behind the Iraq war, over 🇮🇳 institutions is setting a dangerous precedence,will undermine our sovereignty. — Anil K Antony (@anilkantony) January 24, 2023



“Despite large differences with BJP, I think those in 🇮🇳 placing views of BBC, a 🇬🇧 state sponsored channel with a long history of prejudices,and of Jack Straw, the brain behind the Iraq war, over 🇮🇳 institutions is setting a dangerous precedence,will undermine our sovereignty”, Antony tweeted.