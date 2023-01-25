Home

BBC Documentary Screening at Jamia: Security Beefed Up Outside Gate No.7, 70 Students Detained | LIVE

BBC Documentary Screening at Jamia: For the unversed, members of the Students Federation of India (SFI) on Wednesday morning announced the screening of the BBC documentary--- India: The Modi Question.

New Delhi: Ahead of the screening of a controversial BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, security has been beefed up across Jamia Millia Islamia University. For the unversed, members of the Students Federation of India (SFI) on Wednesday morning announced the screening of the BBC documentary— India: The Modi Question. The screening of the contentious film which has highlighted 2002 Gujarat riots is scheduled to start at 6 PM. However, the varsity administration issued a statement and said that no meeting of students or screening of any film will be allowed on campus without permission. “University is taking all measures to prevent people/orgs having vested interest to destroy peaceful academic atmosphere here”, a notification issued by Jamia Millia Islamia said.

BBC Documentary Screening at Jamia: Here’s Your 5-Point Cheatsheet to This Big Story.

Police in blue riot gear and vans with tear-gas cannons have been deployed at gates of Jamia to avoid any untoward incident.

Delhi Polie said that four students have been detained for allegedly creating a ruckus outside Jamia Milia Islamia University over the screening of the BBC documentary today.

SFI Delhi State Committee said, “In an atrocious manner, Azeez (Jamia student and SFI Jamia Unit Secretary), Nivedya (Jamia student and SFI South Delhi Area Vice President), Abhiram and Tejas (Jamia students and SFI Unit members) have been detained by Delhi.

The controversial documentary alleged that it probed aspects relating to the 2002 Gujarat riots when Modi was the chief minister of the state.

The government has banned the documentary calling it a ‘propaganda piece’ reflecting a colonial mindset.

Delhi | Security strengthened outside Jamia Millia Islamia University after a group of students planned to screen the BBC documentary on PM Modi. pic.twitter.com/9LB5XVivxe — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2023

WHAT HAPPENED AT JNU LAST NIGHT?

Earlier on Tuesday, high drama ensued at JNU during the screening of a BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The students claimed that the university administration snapped off the electricity supply and internet services to block the screening of the documentary film. Moreover, they alleged that they were attacked with stones while watching the controversial series- a claim denied by Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest), Manoj C. When asked about the incident, the DCP said, “I repeat again no such incident has been reported to us so far.”

