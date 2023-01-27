Home

Students Detained, Section 144 Imposed At Delhi University Ahead of BBC Documentary Screening | Live

Students and members of NSUI protesting outside the Faculty of Arts at the University of Delhi were earlier in the day detained by the police.

A large number of security personnel have been deployed outside the Faculty of Arts at the University of Delhi.

BBC Documentary Screening Latest Update: Section 144 was imposed and large gatherings banned outside DU’s Arts Faculty, where a screening of the BBC documentary on PM Modi was planned by some of the students. And the authorities have disconnected power supply in Ambedkar University to stop another planned screening. Both universities fall in Delhi’s North District.

Students Detained by Police

Students and members of NSUI protesting outside the Faculty of Arts at the University of Delhi were detained by the police.

#WATCH | A fresh commotion breaks out outside Faculty of Arts at University of Delhi as Police detain a few members of the students' wing of Bhim Army. Sec 144 CrPC imposed outside the Faculty. NSUI-KSU has given a call for screening of BBC documentary on PM Modi, at the Faculty pic.twitter.com/dUHuWlM8v8 — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2023

Delhi | A large number of security personnel deployed outside the Faculty of Arts at the University of Delhi in wake of a call by NSUI-KSU for the screening of a BBC documentary on PM Modi, at the Faculty. Provisions under Section 144 CrPC imposed outside the Faculty. pic.twitter.com/zPZvGhygbe — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2023

Due to the tensed situation at the DU campus, a large number of security personnel have been deployed outside the Faculty of Arts at the University of Delhi in wake of a call by NSUI-KSU for the screening of a BBC documentary on PM Modi.

BBC Documentary Screening Stalled

Screening of BBC documentary stalled within half hour at Presidency University due to a disruption of power supply. SFI members claim that power has been turned off by authorities of the university.

Just 2 days after Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University dramatically cut off power and electricity in the campus to prevent students from screening the controversial BBC series on PM Modi, students at Delhi University faced similar treatment from university administration and the police.

The Delhi University administration said that no public screening of the documentary will be allowed in the campus. However, if students anyway want to watch it on their phones, that’s their discretion.

Delhi University’s Proctor Rajni Abbi said that she has written to Delhi Police on the matter, and they will take action.

“We cannot allow the screening of the BBC documentary, as no permission was sought from the administration,” she told news agency PTI.

In the meantime, Bhim Army Student Federation said that it will hold the screening at 5 pm outside the Arts Faculty in the North Campus of the University of Delhi.

Earlier in the day, Jamia Millia Islamia suspended classes on Friday on the request of students and faculty members, just a day after vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar said that the university “completely foiled” the attempt made by some students to organise a screening of the BBC documentary.

13 students of the university were on Wednesday detained for creating a ruckus over organising a screening inside the campus. Delhi Police said the university administration did not allow the screening.