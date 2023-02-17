Home

‘Output Back To Normal’, Says BBC As Income Tax Raids End At Delhi, Mumbai Offices

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), in a statement, said the company's "output was back to normal" three days after Income Tax officials conducted 'survey' at its offices in Delhi and Mumbai.

During the 3-day long survey, the I-T officials were busy gathering financial data from select BBC staffers. (Representational Image)

“The Income Tax Authorities have left our offices in Delhi and Mumbai. We will continue to cooperate with the authorities and hope matters are resolved as soon as possible,” the BBC said, according to a report by Mint.

“We are supporting staff – some of whom have faced lengthy questioning or been required to stay overnight – and their welfare is our priority. Our output is back to normal, we remain committed to our audience in India and beyond,” the publication said.

The Income Tax (I-T) department’s ‘survey’ at BBC offices in Delhi and Mumbai took place for the third consecutive day amid reports that some of its employees in the national capital haven’t gone home since the process started. According to reports, the I-T department officials have gathered data related to financial aspects like taxation and the company’s structure, till now.

There is no clarity on for how long the “survey” operations are going to continue, sources aware of the developments, said. Several opposition parties led by Congress have deplored the development, calling it a “political vendetta”. Information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur had earlier said that the I-T department conducts such surveys from time to time where irregularities are found. He added that once the survey is completed, all the details would be provided.

Several employees of the broadcaster have been asked to work from home and those in office, have been directed to co-operate with the authorities.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.