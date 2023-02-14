Home

BBC is ‘Bhrashta Bakwas Corporation’, says BJP’s Gaurav Bhatia

Income Tax Department on Tuesday conducted a survey operation at the BBC's offices in Delhi and Mumbai as part of an investigation into alleged tax evasion.

IT teams at BBC's Delhi, Mumbai offices for survey operation. (AFP file photo)

New Delhi: Hours after report of ‘survey’ operations at BBC’s Delhi and Mumbai offices surfaced, BJP’s national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia termed BBC as ‘Bhrashta Bakwas Corporation’. Addressing the media on the tax survey at BBC’s Delhi and Mumbai offices, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia alleged that BBC is the “most corrupt organisation”.

“Income Tax Department must be allowed to do its work,” Bhatia said, adding that “if BBC did no wrong, then why are scared”.

The surprise ‘survey’ comes weeks after the broadcaster aired a two-part documentary, “India: The Modi Question”. The action, it is learnt, was initiated by the director general of the Income Tax Department in Mumbai across three premises.

The synchronised surprise action began at 11 am with I-T officials reaching the BBC offices in Delhi and in Mumbai. BBC staffers were asked to keep their phones at a particular spot inside the premises, officials said.

The department is looking at documents related to the business operations of the London headquartered public broadcaster and its Indian arm, they said.

The investigation is linked to international taxation issues of BBC subsidiary companies, sources indicated.

As news spread, onlookers and media crews were seen outside the BBC office at central Delhi’s Kasturba Gandhi Marg. In Mumbai, the office is in Santa Cruz.

As part of a survey, the Income Tax Department only covers the business premises of a company and does not raid residences and other locations of its promoters or directors.

