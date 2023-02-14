Home

I-T Raids On BBC India Offices: What We Know So Far

BBC Office Raids Latest Update: The Income Tax survey operation began at 11 AM with I-T officials reaching the BBC offices in Delhi and Mumbai.

BBC Raids: The Income Tax Survey Operation will continue at least till tomorrow and the officials are expected to search all night at the offices.

BBC Office Raids Latest Update: The Income Tax Department on Tuesday said it conducted a survey operation at the BBC’s offices in Delhi and Mumbai as part of an investigation into alleged tax evasion. The surprise action from the I-T department comes weeks after the broadcaster aired a two-part documentary India: The Modi Question. The move from the I-T department, it is learnt, was initiated by the director general of the Income Tax Department in Mumbai across three premises.

The Income Tax survey operation began at 11 AM with I-T officials reaching the BBC offices in Delhi and Mumbai. BBC staffers were asked to keep their phones at a particular spot inside the premises.

Check top 10 developments so far:

The Income Tax Survey Operation will continue at least till tomorrow and the officials are expected to search all night at the offices. Various Opposition parties on Tuesday slammed the Centre over the IT surveys at BBC offices as “heights of dictatorship” and “intimidation tactics”, while the BJP put up a staunch defence of the probe, saying the British broadcaster is “most corrupt” and accused it of unleashed “venomous” propaganda against India. Making its stand clear, the BJP said the timing of the action was not decided by any government or outside power and the department should be allowed to do its work. Reacting to the IT department’s survey, the BBC said that it was “fully cooperating” with the authorities and hoped that the situation will be resolved “as soon as possible”. Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said no one was above the law and the Income Tax department would share details about the survey it had carried out at the offices of BBC in New Delhi and Mumbai. The Editors Guild of India on Tuesday said it was “deeply concerned” about the IT surveys at the offices of BBC India and termed it as a continuation of a “trend” of using government agencies to “intimidate and harass” media outlets critical of the ruling establishment. Even though there is no official statement from the UK government related to the IT action, British sources said they are “closely monitoring” reports of tax surveys conducted at the offices of the BBC in India. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, “Time and again, there has been an assault on freedom of the Press under the Modi Government. This is done with brazen and unapologetic vengeance to strangulate remotely critical voices.” The Aam Aadmi Party alleged that the IT actions show that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached the “heights of dictatorship”. PDP president Mehbooba Mufti alleged that it was “brazen hounding” of “those who speak the truth” by the BJP-led government.

