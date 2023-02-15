Home

Day 2 Of Raid At BBC Offices: Searches Continue As Employees Work From Home | Top Points

The Income Tax department carried out 'survey' at premises of British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) offices in Delhi and Mumbai for second day in a row today.

The BBC has sent an email to employees to work from home as income tax department's searches at the UK broadcaster's offices continued for second day. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Income Tax department carried out ‘survey’ at premises of British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) offices in Delhi and Mumbai for second day in a row in connection to alleged tax evasion by the UK national broadcaster. The senior management of BBC are likely to be questioned today.

The BBC has sent an email to employees to work from home as income tax department’s searches at the UK broadcaster’s offices continued for second day, according to a report by NDTV.

The BBC informed its employees that they can refrain from answering questions on personal income. “Employees can refrain from answering questions on personal income if asked so. They should answer other salary-related queries,” the BBC said in its email.

Sources, as quoted in the report, said the senior management of BBC are likely to be questioned today. The tax officials’ searches continued overnight spiralling onto the next day.

The I-T department officials are learnt to be probing tax details of the UK’s national broadcaster pertaining to the past few years. I-T officials are said to have seized phones and laptops from the staffers in the broadcaster’s offices, according to reports.

“The income tax authorities are currently at the BBC offices in New Delhi and Mumbai and we are fully cooperating. We hope to have this situation resolved as soon as possible,” the BBC said on Tuesday.

Reacting to I-T raids at BBC offices, the US said it is aware of the survey but is “not in a position to offer judgement”. “Beyond this discrete action, what I will say more broadly is the general point that I’ve consistently made in this context, but in a universal context as well: We support the importance of free press around the world,” US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said.

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said that no one is above the law of the country. “The Income Tax Department conducts surveys from time to time where irregularities are found and when the survey work is completed, it issues a detailed press note,” Thakur said while responding to Income Tax Department’s ‘survey’ at BBC offices in Delhi and Mumbai.

The UK government is “closely monitoring” the situation as the BBC said some of its staff have been asked to remain at their Delhi and Mumbai offices to cooperate with the “ongoing enquiries” of the Income Tax authorities.

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut said democracy in India is facing trouble. “When questions are asked to the government or Prime Minister, such raids take place (referring to I-T survey at BBC offices) or arrests are made. Democracy in this country is in trouble,” Raut said. The I-T raids come weeks after the broadcaster aired a two-part documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots.

