Home

News

India

BBC Raid Updates: Income Tax Survey To Continue Till Tomorrow, BJP Says No One Above Law

live

BBC Raid Updates: Income Tax Survey To Continue Till Tomorrow, BJP Says No One Above Law

The income tax department is conducting search operations at BBC's Delhi office, said reports. This is a breaking story, more details are awaited.

BREAKING: Income Tax Raid at BBC's Delhi Office, Congress Calls it 'Undeclared Emergency'

New Delhi: The income tax department on Tuesday ‘surveyed’ the BBC offices in Delhi and Mumbai. Sources said that a team of 60 to 70 members arrived at the BBC offices and conducted the search operations. The phones of all employees have been switched off and those who are not at the office have been asked to work from home. Moreover, entry and exit have also been prohibited. The exact contour of the survey is yet to be ascertained. This comes amid ongoing controversy over BBC’s recently released documentary relating to the 2022 Gujarat riots implicating PM Modi. Despite the government banning it on social media and online channels, several colleges and universities across the country have screened it. Earlier last week, the Supreme Court dismissed a plea that sought to impose a complete ban on the film, saying it is “entirely misconceived”. “The writ petition is entirely misconceived and has no merit and is accordingly dismissed,” a bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and M M Sundresh said. Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates.

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.