  BBC Raid Updates: Income Tax Survey To Continue Till Tomorrow, BJP Says No One Above Law
The income tax department is conducting search operations at BBC's Delhi office, said reports. This is a breaking story, more details are awaited. 

Updated: February 14, 2023 9:37 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Surabhi Shaurya

BBC Office Raided
New Delhi: The income tax department on Tuesday ‘surveyed’ the BBC offices in Delhi and Mumbai. Sources said that a team of 60 to 70 members arrived at the BBC offices and conducted the search operations. The phones of all employees have been switched off and those who are not at the office have been asked to work from home. Moreover, entry and exit have also been prohibited. The exact contour of the survey is yet to be ascertained. This comes amid ongoing controversy over BBC’s recently released documentary relating to the 2022 Gujarat riots implicating PM Modi. Despite the government banning it on social media and online channels, several colleges and universities across the country have screened it. Earlier last week, the Supreme Court dismissed a plea that sought to impose a complete ban on the film, saying it is “entirely misconceived”.  “The writ petition is entirely misconceived and has no merit and is accordingly dismissed,” a bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and M M Sundresh said. Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates.

Live Updates

  • 9:36 PM IST

    Updates to the Live Blog are closed now

  • 7:18 PM IST

    Press Club of India condemns IT surveys at BBC offices.

  • 6:28 PM IST

    BBC Raid Live: Today, the Income Tax Officials conducted a survey on the BBC premises in Delhi, in view of the BBC’s deliberate non-compliance with the Transfer Pricing Rules and its vast diversion of profits: Sources

  • 6:27 PM IST

    BBC Raid Live: Surveys Being Done For Irregularities, Says Anurag Thakur

    The Income Tax Dept conducts surveys from time to time where irregularities are found, & when survey is completed, they give information. When this survey of IT will be completed, we’ll give you all that information in detail: Union Minister Anurag Thakur on IT survey at BBC offices

  • 6:03 PM IST

    BBC Raid Live: UK Govt Closely Monitoring Situation

    We are closely monitoring reports of tax surveys conducted at the offices of the BBC in India: United Kingdom Government Sources

  • 6:02 PM IST

    BBC Raid Live: Farooq Abdullah Says Media is Being Suppressed
    This is very unfortunate. Democracy is already under threat here and media is being suppressed and this raid on BBC is linked to this. Everyone thinks that this is happening because they (BBC) released that documentary and they are being targeted: Farooq Abdullah, Ex-J&K CM

  • 5:01 PM IST

  • 4:59 PM IST

    BBC Raid Live: Congress Says Vinash Kale, Vipreet Buddhi

    Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh took to Twitter and used a Hindi idiom to attack the government, saying “Vinash Kale, Vipreet Buddhi” (When doom approaches, a person’s intellect works against his interest).

  • 4:20 PM IST

    BBC Raids LIVE: Sanjay Raut Says Will Fight Till The Last Drop of Our Blood For Democracy

    “Timing of the Raids on BBC no more suggests, but establishes, that India is fast losing its Democratic Image. India’s Democracy is under seige. Judiciary and Journalism are the last surviving bastions. We will fight to the last drop of our blood for Indian Democracy! Jay Hind”, tweeted Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut.

  • 4:04 PM IST

    BBC Raids LIVE: Phones and laptops seized

    As the raids are underway, documents were seized and phones and laptops of journalists were taken away. Employees were asked not to call anyone.

February 14, 2023 12:39 PM IST

February 14, 2023 9:37 PM IST

