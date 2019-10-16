New Delhi: The Election Commission of India on Wednesday issued a notice to BJP leader Gopal Bhargava for his derogatory remark during an election rally in Jhabua, Madhya Pradesh, and advised him to be more careful in future while delivering public speeches.

The BJP leader on October 15, while addressing an election rally in Jhabua for the by-elections to the constituency, said, “BJP candidate represents India, Congress candidate represents Pakistan”. The EC said the remarks of the leader violate the Model Code of Conduct which is in place for the election purpose.

Election Commission finds BJP leader, Gopal Bhargava's comment "BJP candidate represents India, Congress candidate represents Pakistan" during an election rally in Jhabua, in violation of Model Code of Conduct. EC advised him to be more careful in future while addressing public. pic.twitter.com/WMxvYoW3J7 — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2019

The by-polls to the Jhabua constituency will be held on October 21 along with the Assembly elections of Maharashtra and Haryana. The results for the same will be announced on October 24.

The BJP leader on Tuesday said people of Madhya Pradesh want Shivraj Singh Chouhan to return as the Chief Minister and will vote for BJP in the forthcoming by-election to Jhabua Assembly constituency.

During his campaign for BJP candidate Bhanu Bhuria, Bhargava asked the people in the gathering to raise their hands if they want to see Chouhan returning as the Chief Minister of the state.

After some people raised their hands, Bhargva said, “Then I promise you, his (Chouhan’s) swearing-in ceremony will be held after Diwali if you will give maximum votes to Bhanu Bhuria.”

During the 2018 Assembly elections for the 230-member assembly of the state, the Congress had won 114 seats and the BJP came to a close second with 109 seats.

