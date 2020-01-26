New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday addressed a roadshow in the national capital ahead of the Delhi Assembly Election 2020, and accused the ruling AAP-led Arvind Kejriwal government of doing no development for the UT.

He said that in many developmental surveys, some state governments top in providing pure water, while other state government top in road construction, but the Delhi government does not top n anything other than just giving fake promises.

“Various surveys are conducted across the country. A government tops in pure water, another ranks number one in road construction and some other in electrification. But the Kejriwal government stands nowhere other than topping the chart of liars,” he said.

“Whether it is CAA, Article 370, whether it is Air Strike or Surgical Strike, the language of Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan all three are the same, no matter what the relationship is, speaking the same,” he further added.

Earlier in the day, Shah held a roadshow in Gonda area and addressed the party workers there. It was a part of the campaign for the assembly elections in Delhi.

Addressing the rally, he said voters should press the button in favour of the party with such force that the protestors at Shaheen Bagh leave the venue by themselves when voting takes place in Delhi on February 8.

As per the announcement from the EC, the 70-seated Assembly will go to polls on Fabruary 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11.