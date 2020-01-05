New Delhi: As the first half of the Budget Session is expected to commence from the last week of this month, the officials of several ministries have been asked to prepare answers for controversial questions as this session is going to to be stormy with several protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 going on at various parts of the country.

But apart from CAA, the other thorny issues include the hike in railway fare, cooking gas price from the first day of the year 2020. Issues like GDP, Air India disinvestment are also likely to create a stir in Parliament. Jet fuel or Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) price was on Wednesday hiked by 2.6 per cent and that of non-subsidised cooking gas LPG by Rs 19 per cylinder on the back of a rise in international rates. Non-AC, non-suburban fares in the railways were increased by 1 paise per km of journey.

A circular issued by Civil Aviation Ministry advised officials to prepare for “controversies” and questions that could be raised by the members. The ministry which controls national carrier Air India and airport agency Airports Authority of India (AAI) may have to respond to possible queries around privatisation.

While the government is looking at completing disinvestment of Air India in the current fiscal, half a dozen AAI airports are to be bid out on Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. The opposition could also put heat on the government for the consistent decline in GDP and several macro indicators signalling recovery could still take some more time.

The Budget is to be tabled on February 1.

(With IANS inputs)