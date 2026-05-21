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Be remain young at 100 and be young always: How Pranab Mukherjee had wished in advance for Essel Groups 100 years completion

‘Be remain young at 100 and be young always’: How Pranab Mukherjee had wished in advance for Essel Group’s 100 years completion

During the event held in New Delhi, Mukherjee praised the President of India theme, advising the conglomerate to continue looking at new dimensions and issues with a fresh perspective.

'Be remain young at 100 and be young always': How Pranab Mukherjee had wished in advance for Essel Group's 100 years completion

Essel Group on Thursday turned 100 and on during the conversation Chairman of the Essel Group Dr Subhash Chandra very fondly remembered the then President Pranab Mukherjee. The late president, who had been part of the Essel Group’s 90th anniversary had praised the group group’s “Young at 90” theme.

He urged the conglomerate to remain forever youthful in its vision, maintain objectivity and truthfulness in media, and embrace the disruptive impact of technology.

During the event held in New Delhi, Mukherjee praised the President of India theme, advising the conglomerate to continue looking at new dimensions and issues with a fresh perspective. He expressed that they should stay “young even at 100, and forever”.

ALSO READ: ‘Keep moving with certainty,’ says Dr Subhash Chandra as Essel Group turns 100

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“I congratulate the Essel Group for its 100 years journey and I appreciate their these of young at 90. You should be young at 90 and you should continue your youth and energy and vision and looking at new dimensions of the job in which you are engaged in. When you had a modest beginning 90 years ago, situations n India and world were some sort of calmness before the storm began. In this 90 years, world has changed perhaps in fastest speed than past 900 years…” “I congratulate the group for the vision you have for the vision you have for the next 90 years and more years forward,” he added.

How Essel Group become 100

India’s leading multi-million-dollar business conglomerate, the Essel Group, is celebrating 100 years of innovation, leadership, growth, and transforming the world. 100 years ago, in 1926, the nation’s agricultural development gained momentum, and that’s when Essel Group’s foray into food grain trading started. Over the 10 decades, Essel Group has become a multi-billion dollar business conglomerate, having a diverse business presence across media, entertainment, packaging, real estate, infrastructure, education, finance, precious metals, and technology sectors.

ALSO READ: 100 years of Essel Group: From typewriters to teleprompters, the meteoric rise of media giant over years

Essel has created an impressive track record of value creation over 10 decades in all businesses. The group companies strive to bring the latest innovations and the best value offerings to all the consumers in a quest to deliver the best in class. With worldwide operations and a workforce of over 40000 employees, Essel Group is growing in strength day by day.

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