Indians in Ukraine: After video appeals from Indian Students stranded in northeast Ukraine's Sumy, the Indian Embassy in the war-torn country ensured that it is looking into "all possible mechanisms" to safely and securely evacuate them. In a tweet, the Indian embassy in Ukraine said it has discussed evacuations and has identified safe exit routes with Red Cross and other interlocutors.

"Exploring all possible mechanisms to evacuate Indian citizens in Sumy, safely & securely. Discussed evacuation & identification of exit routes with all interlocuters including Red Cross. Control room will continue to be active until all our citizens are evacuated. Be Safe Be Strong," it said in an early morning tweet.

Exploring all possible mechanisms to evacuate 🇮🇳n citizens in Sumy, safely & securely.

Discussed evacuation & identification of exit routes with all interlocuters including Red Cross.

Control room will continue to be active until all our citizens are evacuated.

Be Safe Be Strong — India in Ukraine (@IndiainUkraine) March 4, 2022

This comes after a groups of Indian students at the Sumy State University had appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an emotional plea to save their lives. They claim bombs are being dropped close to their University campus, and they can hear sounds of gunfights and air raids regularly.

Meanwhile, India has also urged Ukraine and Russia to impose a ceasefire in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Sumy to help evacuate hundreds of Indian students.

Foreign ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi informed that around 700 Indians are trapped in Sumy, 300 in Kharkiv, while some citizens out of over 900 are being taken out of Pisochyn in five buses.

At a media briefing, he said over 20,000 Indians have left Ukraine since India issued initial advisories in mid-February before the conflict began. He added that over 10,300 citizens were brought back in 48 flights under evacuation mission ‘Operation Ganga’ so far. He said 15 flights landed in India as part of the evacuation mission during the last 24 hours, bringing back more than 3,000 nationals.

The government has also deployed ‘special envoys’ to four neighbouring countries bordering Ukraine to coordinate and oversee the evacuation process of Indian nationals.

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri is overseeing evacuation efforts in Hungary, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju in Slovakia, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in Romania and Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways and Civil Aviation Gen VK Singh in Poland.

Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine’s breakaway regions, Donetsk and Luhansk, as independent regions.