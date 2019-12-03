New Delhi: “The death sentence of Babbar Khalsa terrorist Balwant Singh Rajoana for the assassination of former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh, has not been commuted”, Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated in Lok Sabhaon Tuesday.

“Please, don’t go by media reports. Koi maafi ki nahi gai (sentence has not been commuted)”, the Home Minister urged the parliamentarians. Shah made the remarks while replying to Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu, Beant Singh’s grandson during question hour.

Earlier last month, media reports had stated that the MHA has recommended commuting the death sentence of Rajoana and the communication had been sent to Amarinder Singh-led Punjab government and Chandigarh administration.

Who is Balwant Singh Rajoana?

52-year-old Rajoana, a former police constable is currently lodged in Patiala Central Jail.He is the prime accused in the assassination of Beant Singh. Rajoana had cited the 1984 anti-Sikh riots as the reason behind the killing of Beant Singh.

He was sentenced to death on August 1, 2007 by a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Chandigarh and his execution was scheduled for March 31, 2012.

However, on March 28, 2012, the Home Ministry had stayed Rajoana’s execution following clemency appeals filed by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee.

(With agency inputs)