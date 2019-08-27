New Delhi: Dilip Ghosh, West Bengal BJP president has landed himself in trouble after he was caught advising his party workers to thrash Trinamool Congress (TMC) activists and police personnel if they attack them. “Don’t be afraid of TMC goons and police personnel. Incidents of the attack on BJP workers in various parts of the state have become regular. Instead of arresting the culprits, the police are implicating our boys in false cases,” Ghosh said while addressing a BJP event in East Midnapore district.

He also assured them that the party would ‘manage’ the consequences. “If you are attacked, beat up TMC workers and police personnel. Don’t be afraid. We will manage if there is any problem,” Ghosh added. Furthermore, he warned TMC workers of the same fate as senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, who is presently in CBI custody in connection with the INX money-laundering case.

The West Bengal BJP president also compared TMC leaders with mosquitoes and insects. “TMC leaders and police personnel are nothing when compared to the BJP. If former union home minister P Chidambaram can be put behind bars, these TMC leaders are nothing but mosquitoes and insects to us,” he stated.

Reacting sharply to Ghosh’s remarks, TMC accused the BJP and its leaders of inciting violence by making provocative remarks. “The comments made by Dilip Ghosh only reflects the vindictive mindset of BJP leaders. We condemn such provocative remarks which are aimed at disturbing the peace and stability of the state,” senior TMC leader and minister Partha Chatterjee told reporters.

Responding to the TMC leader, Ghosh said he would again make such comments if his party workers are attacked.