Beating Retreat Ceremony 2022: The Republic Day week will culminate today with the ceremonial 'Beating the Retreat' at the national capital. This year the Beating Retreat ceremony will be marked on a grand scale to commemorate 75 years of Independence – being celebrated as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'. President Ram Nath Kovind, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, will be in attendance. This recurring event has been the norm for more than 70 years.

On January 26, the nation witnessed the splendid display of cultural diversity, military might, and noble initiatives as part of the Republic Day parade. The 73rd Republic Day also highlighted the 75 years of India's independence with the one-of-its-kind flypast containing 75 aircraft. In addition, the Rajpath and the spectators on it were blessed with the sight of vibrant tableaux of various states in the country.

What is the Beating Retreat Ceremony?

The Republic Day celebration is formally concluded with the Beating Retreat ceremony. The President of India is the chief guest for the event, and the function is organised and held by the Indian Army. The ceremony completely transforms the environment around Vijay Chowk by filling it with illuminations, rhythmic sounds, and patriotism.

Beating Retreat 2022

This year’s ‘Beating the Retreat’ ceremony will for the first time feature a drone show involving around 1,000 drones fabricated through indigenous technology. Synchronised background music will also be played during the 10-minute show organised by a startup ‘Botlab Dynamics’ and supported by the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi and the Department of Science and Technology.

According to the Centre, there would also be a projection mapping show to commemorate 75 years of independence. This will be played on the walls of North and South Block before the end of the ceremony.

“Martial musical tunes with Indian fervour will be the flavour of the ceremony this year. A total of 26 performances will enthral the spectators with foot-tapping music played by the bands of Indian Army, Navy, Air Force and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF),” informed the Ministry of Defence on Friday.

The entry band will be Massed Band playing the ‘Veer Sainik’ tune. This will be followed by Pipes and Drums Band, CAPF Band, Air Force Band, Naval Band, Army Military Band and Massed Bands. The principal conductor of the ceremony will be Commander Vijay Charles D’Cruz. Several new tunes have been added to the ceremony to celebrate ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

These include ‘Kerala’, ‘Hind ki Sena’ and ‘Ae Mere WatanKe Logon’. The event will come to a close with the ever-popular tune of ‘Sare Jahan Se Acha’.

Beating Retreat Ceremony: Where to watch Live

The Beating Retreat Ceremony will be telecast LIVE on Doordarshan National YouTube channel. People can also watch the Beating Retreat Ceremony LIVE on Doordarshan National channel.

The ceremony is expected to start around 5 pm.