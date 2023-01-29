Home

News

India

Beating Retreat 2023 Live: Grand Event Begins with President Droupadi Murmu, PM Modi Present in Audience

live

Beating Retreat 2023 Live: Grand Event Begins with President Droupadi Murmu, PM Modi Present in Audience

Tunes based on Indian classical music will be the flavour of the Beating Retreat ceremony which will also include the country’s “biggest drone show” comprising 3,500 indigenous drones, officials said Saturday.

Beating Retreat 2023 Live

New Delhi: India’s biggest drone show are a part of the mega spectacle at the iconic Vijay Chowk in Delhi at the grand Beating Retreat event. The ceremony is being graced by President Droupadi Murmu, who is also the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces and will also be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Tunes based on Indian classical music will be the flavour of the Beating Retreat ceremony which will also include the country’s “biggest drone show” comprising 3,500 indigenous drones, officials said Saturday.

WATCH LIVE

LIVE: Beating Retreat Ceremony – 2023 https://t.co/N4Ny72k3Iv — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 29, 2023

CHECK LIVE UPDATES

Load More