  • Beating Retreat 2023 Live: Grand Event Begins with President Droupadi Murmu, PM Modi Present in Audience
Tunes based on Indian classical music will be the flavour of the Beating Retreat ceremony which will also include the country’s “biggest drone show” comprising 3,500 indigenous drones, officials said Saturday.

Updated: January 29, 2023 5:42 PM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

New Delhi: India’s biggest drone show are a part of the mega spectacle at the iconic Vijay Chowk in Delhi at the grand Beating Retreat event. The ceremony is being graced by President Droupadi Murmu, who is also the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces and will also be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Published Date: January 29, 2023 5:20 PM IST

Updated Date: January 29, 2023 5:42 PM IST