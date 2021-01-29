New Delhi: As the Beating Retreat ceremony began 5pm on Friday, it marked the end of four-day-long Republic Day celebrations. The Beating Retreat 2021 featured a special new composition ‘Swarnim Vijay’ to commemorate 50 years of victory in the 1971 war against Pakistan. Also Read - Burj Khalifa Lights up With Tricolour to Celebrate India's 72nd Republic Day

Fifteen military bands and an equal number of pipes and drums bands from regimental centres and battalions participated in the ceremony. Besides, there was one band each of the Navy, the Air Force and Central Armed Police Forces. Also Read - Farmers Protest: Over 200 Republic Day Artists Rescued After Being Stranded Near Red Fort

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were seen arriving at the historic Vijay Chowk for the Beating Retreat ceremony.

Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind arrives for the Beating Retreat ceremony at Vijay Chowk pic.twitter.com/cYUEDrVwgm — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2021

As many as 26 musical performances enthralled the spectators. This was followed by pipes and drums bands, and the bands of CAPF, Air Force, Navy, Army and massed bands.

The ceremony ended with the ever-popular tune of ‘Sare Jahan se Acha’.

The principal conductor of the “Beating the Retreat” ceremony was Lt Col Girish Kumar U of AEC Training College and Centre.

‘Beating Retreat’ is a centuries old military tradition. It dates back to the days when troops disengaged from battle at sunset. As soon as the buglers sounded the ‘retreat’, the troops ceased fighting, sheathed their arms and withdrew from the battlefield.