Beating Retreat Ceremony Latest Update: Ahead of the historic Beating Retreat ceremony, the Delhi Police on Friday issued traffic advisory and said it has made elaborate traffic arrangements for the event which will be held at Vijay Chowk in the national capital.Also Read - Delhi Turns Fortress Ahead of Republic Day, Over 27,000 Personnel Deployed | A Look Into Security Arrangements

As per the advisory, the traffic restrictions will be put in place on Saturday from 2 PM to 9.30 PM. Also Read - Delhi Police Arrests Man For Molesting JNU Scholar in Campus

Delhi Police further said in the advisory that Vijay Chowk will remain closed for traffic and added that the traffic will not be allowed on Rafi Marg between Sunehri Masjid roundabout and Krishi Bhawan roundabout. Also Read - Republic Day: Delhi Police Issues Travel Advisory For Parade Dress Rehearsal On Jan 22, 23. Details Here

No traffic will be allowed on Raisina Road from Krishi Bhawan roundabout towards Vijay Chowk, beyond Dara Shikoh Road roundabout, Krishna Menon Marg roundabout and Sunehri Masjid roundabouts towards Vijay Chowk. Traffic will be restricted on Rajpath between Vijay Chowk and C hexagon, the advisory said.

The commuters are advised to take alternate routes like Ring Road, Ridge Road, Aurobindo Marg, Madarsa ”T” Point, Safdarjung Road, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Rani Jhansi Road, Minto Road etc, it stated.

The buses will be diverted from their normal routes from 2 pm to 9.30 pm, the advisory said.

The entry and exit gates of Udyog Bhawan and Central Secretariat metro stations will remain closed from 2 pm to 6.30 pm on Saturday, it added.

Parking will be available for those coming to see illumination at Vijay Chowk behind the water channels between Rafi Marg and C Hexagon (after 7 pm), the advisory said.

The motorists are advised to observe traffic rules and follow directions of traffic personnel and remain updated through traffic police Facebook page, Twitter handle and traffic police helpline, it added.

(With inputs from PTI)