New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Monday issued a traffic advisory for Wednesday’s Beating Retreat ceremony, which officially marks the end of Republic Day celebrations. The day will see Metro services being affected in two stations on the Yellow Line: Udyog Bhawan and Central Secretariat.

In a statement, the DMRC said, “On the occasion of Beating Retreat ceremony on 29th January, Metro services at two stations of Yellow Line (Samaypur Badli-HUDA City Centre) won’t be available. While in Udyog Vihar Metro services won’t be available between 2 PM-6:30 PM, at Central Secretariat, services won’t be available between 4 PM-6:30 PM.”

The statement added that entry/exit at Central Secretariat will be allowed from Gate No.1 only from 2 to 4 PM while other gates will remain closed during this period. “Interchange from Yellow to Violet Line (Kashmere Gate-Raja Nahar Singh) and vice versa will be allowed at the station during this period,” the statement further said.

DMRC: Entry/Exit at Central Secretariat will be allowed from Gate No1 only from 2 to 4 PM while other gates will remain closed during this period. Interchange from Yellow to Violet Line (Kashmere Gate-Raja Nahar Singh)&vice versa will be allowed at the station during this period. https://t.co/nySwesF0nc — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2020

The Beating Retreat ceremony is conducted on January 29, three days after Republic Day. It is organised by the Ministry of Defence (MoD). It is performed by the bands of the three wings of the Indian Armed Forces: Army, Air Force and Navy, along with bands of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and the Delhi Police.

The venue of the ceremony is Raisina Hills and Vijay Chowk.