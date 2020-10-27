New Delhi: India and the United States will sign the landmark defence pact, Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement (BECA) during the third round of 2 + 2 India-US ministerial dialogue on Tuesday. Also Read - International Flights: Who Can Travel Abroad And Where From India | Check Out New Flying Rules

"Timing (of India-US 2+2 dialogue) is significant as it's the last one before US Presidential election. Significance will be seen in a number of defence agreements signed, most notably BECA", said Dhruva Jaishankar, Director of US initiative at Observer Research Foundation.

Notably, the BECA, which is the last of four foundational agreements for strengthening defence ties would enhance the geospatial cooperation between India and the US and it is likely to help in improving the accuracy of missile systems of India.

Before this, India has signed three foundational agreements —In 2016: The Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement (LEMOA);

In 2018: The Communications Compatibility and Security Agreement (COMCASA); In 2019: The Industrial Security Annex (ISA) — the extension of the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) which was signed in 2002.

Let’s take look at the agreement and what it actually means:

What is BECA And How Will it Help India?

BECA is said to be one of few basic deals that the United States signs with its close partners. The agreement pertains to exchange of Geospatial-Intelligence information for use by the governments for defence and other purposes.

Under the agreement, the US would exchange technical and procedural information about standardisation of methods, specifications and formats for the collection, processing and production of Geo intelligence information with India.

It shall also include the tools and models to process GPS data and transform Latitude, Longitude and Height coordinates across various reference frames and others. It will also allow India to use global geospatial maps of the US for accuracy of stand-off weapons like cruise and ballistic missiles.