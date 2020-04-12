New Delhi: Even as Andhra Pradesh CM and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that targeting an entire community for COVID-19 spread is ‘unacceptable,’ his deputy on Saturday blamed members of the Tablighi Jamaat, who, he said, spread the infection by moving freely and not cooperating with doctors. Also Read - 30-year-old Tablighi Jamaat Member Commits Suicide in Maharashtra After Testing COVID-19+

Speaking to reporters in the temple town of Tirupati on Saturday, Andhra Pradesh deputy CM K Narayana Swamy said, "I have nothing against Muslim minorities. They can pray to their God. But they do all sorts of dirty things, do not follow hygiene and not even maintain cleanliness. Because of their habits, they have brought coronavirus to this level"

"They moved around freely and spread the disease. I urge them to cooperate with doctors and get cured, so that the virus doesn't spread to others," he further stated.

Narayana Swamy also said that had it not been for the Tablighi Jamaat members, there would have been not more than 25-26 positive COVID-19 cases in the state. Andhra Pradesh has thus far recorded 364 confirmed cases of coronavirus, including six deaths.

Last week, taking note of rising communalism even during a pandemic, CM Jagan had said that it was not correct to pin the blame on a particular religious congregation for the spread of COVID-19 in the country, as same could happen even in any such meeting in any other religious congregation.

Earlier, CMs of Maharashtra and Karnataka, too, had warned of strict action against anyone communalising COVID-19.