Chandrapur (Maharashtra): As India experiences a second wave of coronavirus, the health system in the country is beginning to crumble and hospitals are overburdened. Many reports have come to the fore where severely ill Covid-19 patients have either died or are getting treated in ambulances because of lack of beds in the hospitals. In yet another heart-wrenching story, a video has surfaced online where a man from Maharashtra's Chandrapur, is seen begging for a hospital bed for his ailing, elderly father who has been suffering from Covid-19. Overcome by helplessness, he says, "Give him a hospital bed, or just kill him with an injection".

Notably, the man identified as Sagar Kishore Naharshetivar, made a round of several hospitals in both Maharashtra and Telangana to get his father admitted, but to no avail, reported NDTV. With his father lying in an ambulance outside a local hospital, he says, "Either you make a bed available for him, or you kill him with an injection. I cannot take him home like this and you have no beds available", noting that his father's oxygen level is running out.

Watch the video:

In a similar incident yesterday, a 30-year-old woman travelled from Hazaribagh to Ranchi to admit her COVID-infected father at Sadar Hospital. In a video that went viral, the woman narrated how she had to wait in the hospital’s parking lot for nearly 30 minutes before she got any help. By the time a doctor arrived, her father had passed away.