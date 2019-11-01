Beed: As the BJP-Shiv Sena tussle over the Chief Minister’s post continues in Maharashtra, a farmer from the state has a unique solution to offer. On Friday, a farmer from the state’s Beed district wrote a letter to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyar, urging to make him the chief minister till the ruling BJP and the Shiv Sena resolve their differences over power-sharing.

The farmer, Srikant Vishnu Gadale, a resident of Vadmauli in Kej taluka, in the letter stated that he should be made the chief minister of the state till the impasse resolves.

In his letter, he mentioned that crops have got heavily damaged due to untimely rains and hence the state needs a government at the earliest for the betterment of the farmers.

#Maharashtra: Shrikant V Gadale, a farmer from Beed Dist. has written to the Governor stating,"till the time matter of CM post is sorted out,I should be made CM. It is a tough time for farmers due to crop damage after untimely rains.A govt in the state is needed at the earliest." pic.twitter.com/oR3PH1370V — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2019

“The Shiv Sena and the BJP are yet to resolve their issue regarding the post of Chief Minister which was raised after the 2019 assembly election results. Natural calamities (unseasonal rains) have hampered ready-to-harvest crops in the state. The farmers are tense over these calamities… At a time when farmers are suffering, the Shiv Sena and the BJP are unable to resolve the issue of holding the Chief Minister’s post,” he wrote in his letter.

Gadale further wrote in his letter that if the administration does not take cognisance of his request, he will launch protest through “democratic means.”

The Shiv Sena is demanding the post of Chief Minister for 2.5 years and 50:50 division of portfolios with its ally BJP. Both these demands have been rejected by the BJP, which has insisted that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will continue in the post for the next five years.