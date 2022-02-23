New Delhi: Owing to the significant drop in coronavirus cases across the country, Vikas Singh, Supreme Court Bar Association President requested the Chief Justice of India (CJI) to revert to physical hearings. At present, the court is taking up the matter in a hybrid mode, with physical hearings twice a week and the rest online.Also Read - As COVID Cases Hit New Lows, 59 Percent of Citizens Plan to Travel During March-May: Survey

“I am happy that physical hearings have started. I request that full physical hearings be resumed in the Supreme Court. Omicron is like viral fever and people get better soon. It’s much milder,” India Today quoted Singh as saying. Also Read - Omicron Variant No More Severe Than Original Strain: WHO

To this, Chief Justice Of India NV Ramana informed that he was still suffering from the post-Omicron effects. Calling Omircon a silent killer, Ramana said that he suffered in the first wave and recovered in 4 days but in the third wave it’s been 25 days and he’s still suffering. “There is a jump of 15,000 cases now,” CJI Ramana stated further. Also Read - Mumbai Local Train Commuters Must Follow COVID Guidelines, Unvaccinated Passengers Still Not Allowed, Says Maha Govt

COVID-19 Situation In India

India logged 15,102 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,28,67,031, while the active cases declined to 1,64,522, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. The daily COVID-19 cases have remained below one lakh for 17 consecutive days.

The active cases comprise 0.38 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.42 per cent, the ministry said. A reduction of 16,553 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded as 1.28 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded as 1.80 per cent, according to the ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,21,89,887, while the case fatality rate was recorded as 1.20 per cent.