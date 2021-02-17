New Delhi: China has dismantled dozens of structures and moved vehicles to empty out entire camps along the Himalayan border, where Indian and Chinese troops have been locked in a face-off since last summer, satellite images released on Wednesday show. The nuclear-armed neighbours last week announced a plan to pull back troops, tanks and other equipment from the banks of Pangong Tso, a glacial lake in the Ladakh region, that became a flashpoint in the prolonged border dispute. Also Read - Puducherry CM Narayanasamy Hails Ouster Of L-G Kiran Bedi, Calls It 'Victory Of People'

Satellite imagery of some areas on the northern bank of Pangong Tso supplied by Maxar Technologies show that multiple Chinese military camps, which could be seen there in late January, have been removed.

Picture 1 was taken on January 30, where Chinese camps can be spotted at the finger areas on the northern bank of Pangong Tso while the February 16 image shows China dismantling its military camps as part of its disengagement deal with India.

Talking about the recent developments, Major Amit Bansal said,” The de-escalation happening in eastern Ladakh is very fast and it is on Indian terms. This has never happened in the past with China who has been showing stubbornness in all its border disputes. However, Chinese intentions can not be trusted, and India should remain vigilant especially in the North East where China is building massive infrastructure.”

The images have emerged after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in the Parliament on 11 February stated that the disengagement process at the Pangong Lake has already begun and that India had not in anyway conceded territory in the agreements that took place in the meet.

“The agreement that we have been able to reach with the Chinese side for disengagement in Pangong lake area envisages that both sides will cease their forward deployments in a phased, coordinated and verified manner,” Singh was quoted as saying in the Lower House.