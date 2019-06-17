New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the media just before the first parliament session of 17th Lok Sabha and said that the Opposition should not bother about their numbers and should actively speak and participate in house proceedings.

He also said that there are new hopes and dreams with the beginning of the session as this Lok Sabha elections saw the highest number of women voters and women MPs.

He requested all parties to support the decisions of the government which are in favour of people and said that the party will try to uphold the dignity of the house in these five years.

PM Modi at the Parliament for the first session of the 17th LS: After several decades, a govt has won absolute majority for the second term. People have given us the chance to serve the country again. I request all the parties to support the decisions that are in favour of people pic.twitter.com/v91fmErLbs — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2019

Earlier today, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament Virendra Kumar took oath as pro tem, Speaker of 17th Lok Sabha, today at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Delhi: BJP MP Virendra Kumar takes oath as the Protem Speaker of the 17th Lok Sabha, at Rashtrapati Bhawan. pic.twitter.com/74wzfKf9uw — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2019

“Paksh, vipaksh se zada nishpaksh ka spirit mehtv rakhta hai. Hum aane wale 5 saloon ke liye is sadan ki garima ko upar uthane ka prayas karenge,” said PM Modi.

The first two days of the session of the Parliament will be used for administering the oath of office to all Lok Sabha MPs and the President will address a joint sitting of both Houses. The Union Budget will be introduced on July 5.