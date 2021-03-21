Begusarai: A 12-year-old girl was set on fire allegedly by her neighbour after she uprooted a plant unintentionally in Begusarai district of Bihar. The incident took place on Friday when the giral was playing near the accused’s home in Sivarana village of the district. Also Read - Body of 20-Year-Old Bihar Girl Found in Semi-Naked State, Had Gone For Constable Recruitment Exam

The girl was doused with kerosene before a burning match-stick was thrown on her. Upon hearing her screams, local took her to a hospital. Reports claimed that the minor girl has suffered severe burn injuries.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case against the accused, Sikander Yadav. Speaking to a portal, DSP Begusarai Nishit Priya said that efforts are underway to arrest the accused.

Earlier this year, a 12-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped and set on fire in Muzaffarpur district of Bihar. The victim’s father had alleged that the four accused set the girl on fire who had allegedly raped her and disposed of her body later.