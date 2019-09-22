New Delhi: Union Minister and BJP Begusarai MP Giriraj Singh on Sunday lashed out at a Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO), while on a tour to his constituency to take stock of the situation in the aftermath of recent floods in the state.

#WATCH Union Minister & BJP MP from Begusarai, Giriraj Singh scolds a Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO), allegedly after locals complain of discrimination by SDO in undertaking relief actions in the flood-affected areas of Begusarai. #Bihar pic.twitter.com/x6ibUEIHIP — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2019

According to news agency ANI, the Union Minister of Animal Husbandry lost his cool when the locals complained to him against ‘discrimination’ by the SDO in relief actions in the flood-hit districts of Begusarai.

The incident took place when the minister, who since morning has been posting updates and videos on his Twitter account from his visit, was in Bachhwara block of his constituency. As he was undertaking the tour, locals flocked to him to complain against the local administration. On hearing their complaints, he rushed to the Teghra block where he came across SDO Dr. Nishant and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ashish Ranjan.

Lashing out at the SDO, the Begusarai MP said, “I will not tolerate what the locals have told me about you. You are a government official, everyone should be equal for you.” He further warned the officer to do what was necessary to administer relief to those affected by floods. He asked the SDO to speak to the District Magistrate if required and warned that he would complain to Principal Secretary of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

He even warned of sitting on a dharna in front of the Teghra Subdivision Office if things are not brought under control.

Giriraj Singh, who is a senior leader of the BJP, defeated CPI’s Kanhaiya Kumar and RJD’s Tanveer Hassan in the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year, winning over six lakh votes to become Begusarai’s representative in the Lok Sabha.