New Delhi: The Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra was left red faced after a former Congress leader Yashwantrao Gadakh hit out his and NCP leaders who have expressed disappointment over allotment of portfolios in the recent Cabinet expansion.

“If your (Congress & NCP) ministers will keep on hampering the working of the government over issues such as allotment of bungalows and portfolios, CM Uddhav Thackeray will be forced to submit his resignation”, Gadakh stated.

If reports are to be believed, the 76-year-old leader also lambasted Congress Maharashtra chief Balasaheb Thorat, saying that if he had refused to form the alliance with Sena and NCP, the grand old party could have been in Opposition.

“I asked Balasaheb Thorat whether this government will last. He said we have done this, so let us see how it goes. I said that the state ministers from different parties were upset because they did not get proper bungalow, proper portfolio. If Uddhav Thackeray had not taken the decision, we would have been in Opposition. But you (Thorat) did not say anything (at that time) and now you are a minister,” a leading portal quoted the Congress leader as saying.

Gadakh, a three-time MP from Ahmednagar said that Uddhav Thackeray is not a very decisive person, instead he has a mentality of an artist. “If Congress and NCP do not behave properly, Uddhav Thackeray will resign at any time”, the Congress leader said.

Notably, several leader including Vijay Wadettiwar had expressed displeasure after he was allegedly denied an important portfolio. However, five days after his induction, the Congress minister and ex-Leader of Opposition took charge of his ministry.