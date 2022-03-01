New Delhi: The beneficiaries of the Ayushman Bharat national public health insurance scheme will now be able to opt for medical procedures that are not part of the designed health benefits packages, according to a news report. The governing panel of the Ayushman Bharat scheme has allowed flexibility to states and union territories for deciding and approving the procedures to be booked under the unspecified surgical package up to Rs 5 lakh, reported News18.com.Also Read - PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone of 4 Medical Colleges in Rajasthan, Says Each District Should Have 1 College For PG Medical Education

According to the report, the states will now have option to decide the prices of health benefits packages (HBPs) and can also choose the list of procedures given to beneficiaries under the scheme suited to the local context.

The Ayushman Bharat programme was launched by the Union government in 2018 with the aim to provide healthcare benefits to crores of Indians who cannot afford proper medical facilities.

The National Health Authority (NHA), the implementing agency of the scheme, said that a large number of treatment procedures are covered under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) but in several cases, patients had to undergo treatment for procedures not defined under health benefits packages.

In such cases, patients are registered by using the category of unspecified surgical procedures (USPs), reported News18.com quoting an NHA official.

“We convinced the governing board by sharing our concern that the existing process is time-consuming. Granting flexibilities to states will bring relief to the beneficiaries as decisions regarding such packages can be taken expeditiously,” the official added.