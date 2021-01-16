New Delhi: Beneficiaries who will be administered Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin will be paid a compensation in case they suffer adverse events post-vaccination, a report by Times of India said. Notably, it was one of the points highlighted on top of the consent form shared with vaccination centers on Friday. Also Read - World's Biggest Vaccination Drive to be Launched Today, Farmers-Centre Talks Reach no Conclusion: Check Top Headlines at This Hour

If the report is to believed, vaccination sites at the six Mumbai central government hospitals will give Covaxin. The form further stated that in case of an adverse event, beneficiaries will be treated at the designated hospital or authorized centers. This assumes significance as many people have questioned the liability of Covaxin with the vaccine maker yet to complete its third phase clinical trials. Also Read - We're Ready, Says Health Ministry as India Set to Roll Out World’s Biggest Vaccination Drive Today | LIVE Updates

Officials are now waiting for the vaccination drive to begin to see if the consent form will help in instilling confidence in the vaccine. Notably, Covaxin, along with Serum Insititute’s Covisheiled, was earlier given a go-ahead for emergency use in the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch a mega vaccination drive in the country at 10:30 AM today. Also Read - India Set to Rollout World’s Biggest Vaccination Drive Today, 3 Lakh Health Workers to Get Shots on Day 1

In the first phase, the Centre plans to vaccinate nearly 30 crore people in the first phase of the drive. Priority will be given to the healthcare and frontline workers who are estimated to be around three crores, followed by those above 50 years of age and the under-50 population with comorbidities numbering around 27 crores.

While Serum Insitute of India rolled out its vaccine on Monday, Bharat Biotech shipped its first batch of homegrown vaccine from Hyderabad to Delhi on Wednesday. The Central government had earlier asserted that 1.65 crore doses of Covishield and Covaxin vaccines have been allocated to the states and Union Territories for health care workers, without any discrimination.