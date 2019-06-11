Kolkata: Two people were killed and four others were injured in a crude bomb attack in Kankinara located in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. An investigation in the matter is underway.

“Unidentified miscreants lobbed a crude bomb last night. We are scared. Several robberies have taken up in the area. We demand administration to help us,” a local told ANI. As soon as the explosion occurred, the local police rushed to the spot in order to ease the situation.

This incident comes in the wake of the clash between workers and supporters Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers in Sandeshkhali area of North Parganas district. The violent clash which took place on Saturday claimed the lives of at least four party workers. On Monday, the train services were disrupted at Bhyabla railway station in Basirhat district of West Bengal after the BJP workers blocked railway tracks to protest against the violence in Sandeshkhali.

Sandeshkhali is an informal meeting place of the BJP supporters. The tussle erupted between the two political parties after the Trinamool supporters allegedly entered the place on Saturday afternoon when the villagers were enjoying the Bengali celebration ‘Jamai Sasti’.

Notably, the saffron party observed a ‘black day’ (12-hour bandh (strike) across the state in the wake of the clash. Earlier on Sunday, the Ministry of Home Affairs had issued an advisory to the Mamata government following the clashes. The MHA had asked the state government to maintain law and order, peace and public tranquillity in the state. “The unabated violence over the past weeks appears to be a failure on the part of the law enforcement machinery of the state to maintain the rule of law and inspire confidence among people,” the advisory said.