Bengal Assembly bypolls: Massive voter turnout recorded in Nandigram, Rejinagar till 3 pm as number crosses 70%

Over 70% voter turnout recorded in West Bengal's Nandigram and Rejinagar Assembly bypolls till 3 PM on Tuesday, with polling remaining largely peaceful.

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Bengal Assembly bypolls (PTI image)

West Bengal Bypolls: Voter turnout crossed the 70 per cent mark by 3 PM on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, during the ongoing bypolls in West Bengal’s high-profile Nandigram and Rejinagar Assembly constituencies. Over 5.24 lakh eligible voters exercised their franchise across Purba Medinipur and Murshidabad districts, with Nandigram registering 71.79 per cent polling and Rejinagar recording 69.29 per cent. Election officials described voting across both seats as mostly peaceful. Polling for the crucial Assembly by-elections in West Bengal’s Nandigram and Rejinagar constituencies witnessed high voter participation on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, with over 70 per cent of the 5.24 lakh eligible electors casting their ballots by 3 PM. Voting commenced across all designated polling stations at 7 AM and is scheduled to conclude at 6 PM.

“Polling is being held peacefully. We are witnessing a good turnout in both the assembly constituencies where adequate central forces have been deployed,” the official said.

Massive turnout in politically sensitive Nandigram constituency

According to officials from the Chief Electoral Officer’s (CEO) office, the politically sensitive Nandigram constituency in Purba Medinipur district recorded a voter turnout of 71.79 per cent during the first eight hours of polling.

The election commission official said they have sought a report from the district election office regarding the arrest of Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) chief Humayun Kabir following an argument with police during polling at Rejinagar constituency.

The contests will give the BJP an early reading of voter response to its governance since taking office in May, while opposition parties vie for space in a fragmented field.

The ruling party and its rivals are also seeking to gauge the minority electorate’s voting preferences.

Why is Nandigram assembly seat important for West Bengal politics?

The Nandigram seat was the epicentre of former CM Mamata Banerjee’s anti-land acquisition movement that helped pave the way for the TMC’s rise in 2011. It was also where BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari defeated Banerjee in 2021. Adhikari, now chief minister, won Nandigram again in the 2026 assembly election but retained Bhabanipur, necessitating the bypoll.

The BJP has fielded Hasirani Rath, mother of Chandranath Rath, a former aide of Adhikari. Chandranath was shot dead on May 6, two days after the BJP won the assembly elections. Hasirani’s candidature has added an emotional dimension to the contest.

The Mamata Banerjee-led TMC faction’s nominee Sanchita Pradhan Dey withdrew her name after meeting Adhikari, following which Banerjee, left without a candidate, backed Congress nominee Milan Pradhan and described the move as an effort to strengthen the INDIA bloc.

(With inputs from agencies)