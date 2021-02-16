New Delhi: First, we had Tamil Nadu’s Amma Canteen, then Bengaluru’s Indira Canteen and now West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has stepped up her poll game with the affordable food scheme under ‘Maa Kitchens’. Launched in the heat of election campaign in Bengal where the BJP is leaving no stone unturned to win the voters over, Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee inaugurated the highly subsidised nutritious food canteen – where a full plate of rice, cooked vegetables, dal and an egg are available at just Rs 5 – as a tribute to all mothers. Also Read - 'Maa': Mamata Banerjee Launches Scheme to Provide Meal at Rs 5 to Poor Ahead of West Bengal Polls

“This is the Maa Kitchen. We are proud of our Maa (mother). Wherever there is Maa, things will be good. We salute all mothers,” Banerjee said at the launch event in Kolkata. Also Read - WB Police Recruitment 2021: Apply for Wireless Supervisor and Wireless Operator posts at wbpolice.gov.in

This is the West Bengal CM’s third big-ticket strategy targeting the poor after the Duarey Sarkar (government services at door) scheme and Swasthya Sathi (health insurance). The service was launched on Sunday in Kolkata and districts such as Malda, Dakshin Dinajpur, Paschim Medinipur and Howrah. It will be expanded across the state. People will get the meal on a first-come-first-serve basis. Also Read - BJP 'Welcomes' Dinesh Trivedi, TMC Says His Resignation Not a Setback to Party | Top Developments

“The government will bear a subsidy of Rs 15 (per plate) while people will get it at Rs 5,” Banerjee said, adding that self-help groups will operate the kitchens from 1 pm to 3 pm every day. The state government has allotted Rs 1,000-crore for the scheme, the TMC supremo noted.

The Trinamool Congress had in September last year launched a similar initiative named — ‘Didir Rannaghar’ in the state to provide meals at Rs 5 to migrant workers who lost their jobs during the lockdown.

“This is a unique idea. We had announced this scheme in the budget and managed to launch it within eight days,” she said thanking officials of various departments for making it possible within such a short time.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is in the face of a tough challenge this year against the BJP, which has turned several key TMC party workers over ahead of polls. The West Bengal Assembly election 2021 will be held in April-May and the dates for the same are likely to be announced this week.