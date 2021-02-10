Kolkata: The dates for the West Bengal assembly elections are yet to be announced, however, if reports are to be believed the Election Commission is planning to hold polling in the state in six to seven phases. The final decision regarding the Bengal election dates will be taken after February 15, reported News18. Notably, the tenure of the current Mamata-led TMC government will end on May 30, 2021. Also Read - Assam Congress Offers to Gift iPhone12 to People for Highlighting Issues in State; Know Details How to Participate

The assembly elections are also due in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry this year. Since the tenure of the respective legislative assemblies of the four states and the Union Territory of Puducherry will end in May, the assembly elections are expected to take place in April in all the five units.

While the Election Commission is planning to hold single-phased elections in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry, polls in Assam may be conducted in 2-3 phases.

According to the report by the leading portal, top officials from the Elections Commission will visit Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala to review the poll-preparedness situation. The officials have already taken stock of the situation in West Bengal and Assam.

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and Election Commissioners Sushil Chandra and Rajiv Kumar will visit Tamil Nadu on February 10 and 11. They will take stock of the election situation in Puducherry on February 12 and Kerala on February 13 and 14, reported News18.

During their visit to the aforementioned states/UT, the top brass of EC will interact with poll officials and police officers to review the poll situation.

Earlier reports had said that the Election Commission of India (ECI) was expected to complete the West Bengal Assembly election 2021 before May 5. Reports had further claimed that the poll panel could announce the schedule of the Bengal elections in the first week of February.