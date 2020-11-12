West Bengal BJP president’s convoy was attacked in Jaigaon area of Bengal’s Alipurduar district on Thursday. According to the police, stones were hurled, and black flags were shown to Dilip Ghosh. Several Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) activists were seen raising slogans against Ghosh, asking him to leave. Also Read - After Victory in Bihar Assembly Elections, Now BJP Targets West Bengal as State Goes to Polls Next Year

Ghosh's vehicle was partially damaged in the attack, sources in the BJP said. A team of police officers, however, brought the situation under control, after forcing the protesters and saffron camp supporters to disperse.

Ghosh later told reporters, "The TMC and their friends are getting desperate as they can sense defeat in the upcoming assembly polls. However, such tactics won't work. People are with us." He also claimed that the incident goes on to show that law and order has completely collapsed in Bengal

After a Chai Pe Charcha session, we were on our way to another programme, when our convoy was pelted with stones. “Such attacks by the ruling party and its allies prove that law and order has collapsed in the state. In a democracy such things don’t happen,” he said.

District TMC chief Sourav Chakraborty, however, said that Ghosh was trying to foment trouble in north Bengal, and none of his party activists was involved in the incident.

The GJM, led by Bimal Gurung, recently joined hands with the TMC, while the Binay Tamang faction of the Gorkha outfit has always been an ally of the ruling party.