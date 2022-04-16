Bypoll Results LIVE 2022: The counting of votes for the by-elections to one Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal’s Asansol and four Assembly seats in Ballygunge in Bengal, Khairagarh in Chhattisgarh, Bochahan in Bihar and Kolhapur North in Maharashtra began from 8 am on Saturday. In Bengal, the by-elections were necessitated as former Union minister Babul Supriyo resigned as the MP of Asansol after switching over to the TMC from the BJP, while state minister Subrata Mukherjee, who represented Ballygunge, died last year.Also Read - West Bengal Bypoll Sees Low Voter Turnout; BJP Candidate Alleges Attack by TMC Workers | Key Highlights

In Chhattisgarh's Khairagarh, the bypoll was necessitated due to the death of Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) MLA Devvrat Singh. In Western Maharashtra's Kolhapur North assembly constituency, the bypoll has been necessitated following the death of sitting Congress MLA Chandrakant Jadhav due to COVID-19 in December 2021. Meanwhile, by-poll to the Bochahan seat in Bihar was necessitated by the death of MLA Musafir Paswan, who had won on the ticket of Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) of Bollywood set designer-turned-politician Mukesh Sahani.

Here are the LIVE updates from Bypoll Results 2022: