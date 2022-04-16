Bypoll Results LIVE 2022: The counting of votes for the by-elections to one Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal’s Asansol and four Assembly seats in Ballygunge in Bengal, Khairagarh in Chhattisgarh, Bochahan in Bihar and Kolhapur North in Maharashtra began from 8 am on Saturday. In Bengal, the by-elections were necessitated as former Union minister Babul Supriyo resigned as the MP of Asansol after switching over to the TMC from the BJP, while state minister Subrata Mukherjee, who represented Ballygunge, died last year.Also Read - West Bengal Bypoll Sees Low Voter Turnout; BJP Candidate Alleges Attack by TMC Workers | Key Highlights

In Chhattisgarh's Khairagarh, the bypoll was necessitated due to the death of Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) MLA Devvrat Singh. In Western Maharashtra's Kolhapur North assembly constituency, the bypoll has been necessitated following the death of sitting Congress MLA Chandrakant Jadhav due to COVID-19 in December 2021. Meanwhile, by-poll to the Bochahan seat in Bihar was necessitated by the death of MLA Musafir Paswan, who had won on the ticket of Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) of Bollywood set designer-turned-politician Mukesh Sahani.

Here are the LIVE updates from Bypoll Results 2022:

  • 8:24 AM IST

    Bengal Bypoll Results LIVE: “I’m confident. The 41% voters turnout here rubbishes Oppn’s unnecessary claim of false voting. Had that been the case, would turnout have been this? WB is with Didi, TMC,” says Party’s candidate Babul Supriyo

  • 8:07 AM IST

    Bengal Bypoll Results LIVE: TMC fielded Shatrughan Sinha while BJP fielded Agnimitra Paul from the constituency.

  • 8:06 AM IST

    Bengal Bypoll results LIVE: TMC leader Babul Supriyo said ahead of the counting of votes in Ballygunge, that he was confident he will win. “Am confident that I will win, polling percentage has been little less, still I am confident,” he said.

  • 8:06 AM IST

    Bypoll Results LIVE 2022: Counting of votes begins on all five seats.

  • 7:39 AM IST

    Maharashtra Bypoll Results LIVE 2022: In a byelection to the Kolhapur North assembly constituency in western Maharashtra, over 60 per cent voter turnout was recorded. There were 15 candidates in the fray, though the main fight was expected to be between Congress, one of the constituents of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state, and opposition BJP.


  • 7:37 AM IST

    Chhattisgarh Bypoll Results LIVE 2022: In Khairagarh Assembly constituency in Chhattisgarh, a provisional voter turnout of 77.88 per cent was recorded for the bypoll which passed off peacefully amid tight security in the segment which falls under the Naxal-affected Rajnandgaon district. A total of ten candidates were in the fray but the main contest lies between the ruling Congress and the opposition BJP.

  • 7:32 AM IST

    Bengal Bypoll Results LIVE 2022: The polling percentage for Asansol Lok Sabha and Ballygunge Assembly constituencies in West Bengal was quite low this time. Altogether 53.82 per cent of the around 17.5 lakh voters exercised their franchise in by-elections. As per the fresh figures, 66.42 per cent and 41.23 per cent of the voters exercised their franchise in the Asansol Lok Sabha constituency and Ballygunge Assembly seat respectively.