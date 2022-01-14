Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Friday urged State Election Commission (SEC) to consider postponing the upcoming civic polls in West Bengal in view of rising COVID cases. The High Court urged the state election body to consider the possibility of deferring the civic polls to four municipal corporations by four to six weeks.Also Read - MP Schools Closed For All Classes Till Jan 31; Pre-Board in Take-Home Mode From Jan 20

In an order dated January 13, the division bench of Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Justice Ajoy Kumar Mukherjee also directed the SEC to take a decision within 48 hours.

In response to a PIL, the bench observed that the SEC has to keep in mind the surge in COVID-19 infections in the state, adding that there has been a massive spread of the coronavirus in places like Chandannagar town and North 24 Parganas district.

Earlier, the SEC had announced that elections to the Bidhannagar, Chandannagar, Siliguri and Asansol municipal corporations will be held on January 22. Bidhannagar falls in North 24 Parganas district.

The court also observed that the SEC should also consider whether it is possible to hold free and fair polls in a peaceful manner in such a situation.

It said that the SEC has enough powers to decide on postponing the polls and the need to consult with any other body in this regard.