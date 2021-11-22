Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is all set to begin her four-day visit to the national capital from November 22 to November 25. The TMC chief is visiting New Delhi just days ahead of the winter session of parliament which begins on November 29. During her visit, CM Banerjee is also expected to meet several Opposition leaders and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss pending issues. Her visit is said to be part of her attempts to boost opposition unity against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the 2024 national elections.Also Read - West Bengal: Board Directs Schools To Hold Physical Classes, Issues Important Guideline

Speaking to the media about CM Banerjee’s Delhi visit, a TMC leader said, “She is likely to visit multiple political leaders. She may also meet Modi later this week. A number of issues including expanding the jurisdiction of BSF (Border Security Force in states including Bengal) may be discussed.” Also Read - West Bengal: Kolkata Metro Withdraws Weekend Restrictions | Check Important Details Here

Banerjee had visited Delhi in July this year just after coming to power for the third time. During that visit to Delhi, she had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other political leaders including Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal. Banerjee also met former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath and Congress leader Anand Sharma. Also Read - West Bengal Relaxes Night Curfew Ahead Of IND vs NZ T20 Match At Eden Gardens | Check Revised Timing

With the Trinamool trying to spread its organisation to smaller states like Goa and Tripura, the perspective of Trinamool Congress and Mamata Banerjee have changed in the last five months. The party that was once considered to be a regional outfit is trying to emerge as an alternative to the Congress nationally. So Mamata Banerjee’s meeting with the opposition leaders will definitely have significance.