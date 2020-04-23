New Delhi: A policeman in West Bengal’s Jhargram district on Thursday afternoon started firing at random using his automatic rifle from the rooftop of a building, before cops took him down hours later. No person was injured. Also Read - 'Most Disturbing,' Bengal Doctors Call Out Mamata Banerjee in Open Letter on COVID-19

The incident triggered massive panic in the area and went on for seven-long-hours before the cops finally took him down.

According to police reports, the constable, identified as as Binod Kumar, was on sentry duty since 11 AM on the roof of the building in Jhargram town in a complex that houses the offices of the SP, additional SP, as well as the district armoury.

Immediately after getting reports, the police cordoned off the area and launched an operation to nab the rogue constable.

Senior police officers, including SP Amitkumar Bharat Rathod, tried to persuade the constable to come down and talk to them if he had any grievances, but he refused.

After hours of trying to talk him down, the constable’s parents were brought from their village. After several pleadings by the parents, the constable finally came down leaving the rifle on the roof around 9 pm, the official said.

However, the reason for the constable taking to firing is yet to be known.