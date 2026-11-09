Bengal Crime: Engineer murdered with sharp weapon in Kolkata; live-in partner and mother arrested

According to preliminary police findings, Sarthak and Sanchalika got into a heated argument on Saturday night. During the altercation, Sanchalika allegedly attacked him with a sharp weapon, injuring his shoulder. He was rushed to a hospital immediately, but doctors declared him dead on arrival.

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New Delhi: A 25-year-old engineer was allegedly murdered by his live-in partner with a sharp weapon at a rented flat in Kolkata’s Fartabad, Garia on Saturday. Police have arrested the woman and her mother in connection with the case. The deceased, identified as Sarthak Sarkar, was a resident of Barasat and lived with his girlfriend and live-in partner, Sanchalika Basu, in the rented flat in Fartabad. Sanchalika’s mother, Moumita Basu, also lived with them.

According to the reports, the incident took place following a heated argument between the two.

Preliminary police investigation suggests that Sarthak and Sanchalika had an argument over an issue on Saturday night. During the altercation, Sanchalika allegedly attacked him with a sharp weapon, striking his shoulder. He was immediately rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Police Probe Mother’s Possible Role in Murder

Police suspect that Sanchalika’s mother may also have played a role in the incident. Investigators are trying to establish what triggered the argument and what role her mother may have played in the alleged murder. Local residents said they came to know about the incident around 1:30 am when a woman ran out of the flat crying and screaming for help.

“We were awake at the time when we heard a woman crying and asking for help. We immediately rushed to the flat and found a young man lying on the bed, covered in blood. The woman who had sought our help had several scratch marks on her neck. We immediately informed the police,” Sayan Pal, a resident of Garia told Dainik Jagran.

He further said that some residents of the same building had heard loud arguments and commotion coming from the flat shortly before the incident.

Another local resident, Arkojeet Basu, said the couple had been living in the area for some time but rarely interacted with their neighbours.

“They did not mingle much with the people in the neighbourhood. We were shocked when we learnt about the incident in the morning,” he said.

Superintendent of Police Arvind Kumar Anand said the investigation was still at an early stage. He added, “The roles of the woman and her mother in the incident are being investigated. Only after questioning them will we be able to establish which weapon was used in the attack.”