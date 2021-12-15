New Delhi: West Bengal on Wednesday reported its first Omicron case as a 7-year-old boy tests positive for the new coronavirus variant, informed the state’s Health Department. Earlier in the day, three persons including two foreign nationals and a child also tested positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Hyderabad.Also Read - Karnataka Plans to Tighten COVID-19 Curbs Amid Rising Omicron Cases, Fresh Guidelines Soon | Read Details

The first person is a 24-year-old woman, a Kenyan national, who landed at the international airport here on December 12, Telangana Director of Public Health, G Srinivasa Rao told reporters. The other is a 23-year-old man from Somalia. Both are asymptomatic, he said. The two persons were diagnosed with Omicron infection during genome sequencing.

Rao said, "Two cases of Omicron variant in the state from non-risk countries. A man from Somalia and a woman from Kenya have tested positive for Omicron. They came to Hyderabad via Dubai…We are tracking one more person." He further said, "The child, who is an international traveller, has been tested positive at the airport. He left directly to West Bengal from Hyderabad."

Dr Rao said, “The foreign nationals will be quarantined in Hyderabad and after their recovery, they will be sent back to their respective countries. They were in the city for some personal work.”